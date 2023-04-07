Source: 57-year-old in court over rape | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Prosper Dembedza

Herald Correspondent

A 57-year-old Harare teacher has appeared in court on allegations of raping an 11-year-old.

Alec Masomera allegedly raped the girl when he was giving her extra lessons.

The court heard that during July last year, the girl enrolled with Masomera for extra lessons. He allegedly started proposing love to the little girl, but she turned him down.

On the same day, the girl then went home after extra lessons and her grandmother asked her if she had finished her assignments, to which she said no.

The grandmother then ordered her to go back to the teacher’s place to finish the assignments.

On the following day, the girl went again to Masomera’s house and he allegedly called her into his bedroom and raped her.

Her allegedly raped her again when she came for her next lesson.

A report was made leading to his arrest.