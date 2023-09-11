Source: 6 arrested over BF violence | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested six people in connection with violent behaviour, following the gory incidents that erupted at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Mayhem broke in the 38th minute of the Castle Lager Premiership match between Dynamos and Highlanders after agitated Bosso fans threw missiles and then invaded the pitch. There were pitchside running battles with Dynamos supporters eventually joining the fight between Highlanders fans and Police.

The fierce misdemeanor that occurred led to the abrupt abandonment of the game with Dynamos leading 2-0.

Police confirmed that eight people were injured but have since been treated and were recovering.

Of the six who are in detention, one was charged for being found with a firearm, although with an empty cartridge.

Bulawayo Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the development to Zimpapers Sports Hub yesterday afternoon.

“We are warning members of the public to desist from acts of violence. This follows an uncalled for and avoidable conflict which occurred at Barbourfields stadium on Sunday. “Circumstances are that there was a Premier Soccer League match between Highlanders and Dynamos, the match was then abandoned after the supporters invaded the pitch, erupting violence which led to people being injured and also to malicious damage to property.

“Eight people sustained varying degrees of injuries but are all in a stable condition. So far six people have been arrested where four are being charged for criminal nuisance, one for failing to secure a firearm after his cash in transit revolver with an empty magazine was found in custody of his girlfriend who was also arrested. Police would therefore like to warn members of the public to desist from this violent behaviour. Such wayward and anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated as the consequences lead to property damage and unnecessary loss of life. People should not take violence as a sport,” said Insp Ncube.