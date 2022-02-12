Source: 6 Mutawatawa shop owners up for murder | Newsday (News)

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

POLICE in Mutawata, Mashonaland East province, have arrested six businessmen in Pfungwe who fatally assaulted a man who went berserk destroying their shops.

The man, who police only identified as Jay Jay, died a few metres from the shopping centre.

The suspects are Tatenda Muswere, Fanuel Mutata, Eshwert Kagwambo, Nyepanai Nyauyanga, Elisha Hwenje and one Tinashe.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachii confirmed the murder.

“Six suspects were arrested in connection with a murder case in Pfungwe. We urge the public to desist from taking the law into their hands,” he said.

It is reported that on February 5, at around 4am, at Mutata business centre, Muswere was awakened by a large bang on his shop door only to realise that Jay Jay was hitting it using a metal object.

Jay Jay told Muswere that he had been sent to destroy the shops.

The deceased also threatened to kill Muswere and his wife who then shouted for help.

Other shop owners woke up as Jay Jay moved from shop to shop breaking doors and window panes.

The six managed to overpower the now-deceased before tying his hands with a rope.

They assaulted him using switches for close to two hours. He staggered and collapsed a few metres away from the business centre.

Police attended the scene and conveyed the body to Mutawatawa Hospital for post-mortem.

