Source: 7 800 get basic ICT training | The Herald (Local News)

Yeukai Karengezeka

Correspondent

IT was a joyous moment for 7 840 women drawn from the country’s 10 provinces when they were yesterday capped and awarded certificates of competence by President Mnangagwa after completing an ICT course.

The inaugural Concord Young Women in Business Global ICT programme, which started in January, attracted women from rural and urban areas. The programme is aimed at empowering young women with skills on how they can utilise information communication technology (ICT) to enhance their businesses

The colourful ceremony started off on a high note with scintillating performances by the award-winning musical group Iyasa, which thrilled the audience.

President Mnangagwa stole the show when he took to the podium and started dancing to popular track “Kutonga Kwaro” by Jah Prayzah much to the delight of the frenzied audience.

In interviews, women who graduated in ICT under the programme could not hide their joy. They thanked the event organisers for coming up with the initiative and also commended Government for coming up with policies and initiatives that are empowering women with skills.

Ms Girly Ncube from Bulawayo said she felt challenged to advance with ICT courses after discovering many opportunities she was missing on the global market.

“To me this programme was an eye-opener and in future I intend pursuing further studies on ICT so that as women we participate in the economic growth of our country,” she said.

Ms Sinqobile Mahlangu (19) from Hwange in Matabeleland North said the course will enhance her marketing skills.

“This course helped me a lot because l did not understand much about computers and how to use the internet to market my business. I now know the best ways to market my poultry business through various digital platforms,” she said.

Ms Rudo Chikuku (44) from Masvingo province said she was humbled to learn about ICT skills at her age.

“I’m excited that l managed to participate in this programme even at this age and I am now empowered to run a business. I would like to thank the President for giving us laptops and pledging to support our projects,” she said.

Another graduate Ms Charity Banda from Mashonaland West said she was now computer literate.

“I have a Grade 7 child and to be honest I was having challenges helping him with his ICT work because l had no idea in terms of computer, but through this programme, l am now able to assist him,” she said.

Ms Banda said as cross border trader she now has knowledge on how to market her products using various platforms.

From Manicaland Ms Priscilla Nyamhunga said she was geared up to venture into a business after acquiring ICT skills.

The programme also attracted 2 000 participants from members of Johanne Marange Apostolic Church and Zion Christian Church (ZCC), an indication that indeed Government is leaving no one and no place behind in terms of development.

Concord Young Women in Business president Ms Nyasha Musavengana said that she was humbled that the event was a success.

“We are grateful that we received an overwhelming response from women across the country. Although it was not easy and took us two months to convince apostolic sect members to enrol for the course, we are happy that we were allowed to train them at their shrines,” she said.

Ms Musavengana said they will soon launch the second phase of the programme targeting those living in remote parts of the country.

She hailed the President for supporting young women.“We want to thank our President Mnangagwa for being a listening President who heard our plea as women. We are being empowered and we are now actively participating in the national vision of transforming the country into an upper-middle-income economy by 2030,” said Musavengana.

Empowering women in the economy and closing gender gaps in the world of work is key to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, particularly Goal 5. Government is taking concrete steps to economically empower women.

Government which acknowledges the critical role played by women in the development of the country, is implementing various programmes meant to empower women such as financial inclusion, access to markets and capacity building.