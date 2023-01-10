Source: 700 mbanje plants at church site | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

Police have intensified investigations into a case in which a 54-year-old man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly growing more than 700 marijuana plants at a church stand in Westlea, Harare.

Lawrence Mutizwa, a caretaker at the unnamed church was arrested after community members tipped off the police, suspecting that he was involved in illegal activities in the church’s backyard.

Mutizwa told detectives that he was growing the illicit drug, whose value is yet to be ascertained, in support of Government’s Command Agriculture Programme.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Lawrence Mutizwa (54), a suspect who has been found in possession of more than 700 plants of dagga, which had been planted at Pinnacle Baptist Church stand, Westlea.

“We are told the stand is owned by a local church and he was a caretaker at the premises, where he was now growing dagga and obviously supplying to the public,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi applauded community members for reporting the suspect to the police.

“We are also disturbed that he had the audacity to chase away the public from the premises to hide his illicit deeds.

“He even boasted that he was planting the dagga under Command Agriculture, something that is totally unheard of,” he added.

He said police will ensure the law takes its course.

“Just to warn the public that police will not stand by and allow communities, youths and families, even adults, to be affected by illicit drugs. We want to applaud the local community for tipping off the police with information that led to the arrest of the suspect.”

Mutizwa is set to appear in court, while investigations continue.

Meanwhile, four suspects who were masquerading as detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Drugs and Narcotics squad have been arrested in Harare after they allegedly extorted money from people in Highfield.

The gang was arrested after they extorted US$300 and US$500 respectively in Machipisa.

They were using a Blue Honda Fit vehicle (AEQ 8160) to commit various crimes.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests saying: “The ZRP has arrested four suspects who were impersonating CID Drugs and Narcotics detectives to approach members of the public extorting money and issuing threats.

“The suspects were using a Blue Honda Fit vehicle, registration number, AEQ 8160 to commit various criminal acts. They were also found with drugs during the raid by the police.

“Two complainants were duped US$300 and US$500 respectively in Machipisa, Highfield,” he said.

The suspects are Liberty Chigwida (74), Nyaradzai Chikoore (37), Fungai Matinenga (32) and Savious Mbewe (46).