Source: $70m to fix Binga mortuary | Newsday (News)

BY OBERT SIAMILANDU

TREASURY has availed $70 million to fix Binga District Hospital’s mortuary which has been malfunctioning for a while.

Reports say bodies were decomposing at the mortuary as its coldrooms were either malfunctioning or affected by rolling power

cuts.

Binga mortuary accommodates a maximum of six bodies at a time.

Matabeleland North provincial medical doctor Admire Kuretu told Southern Eye that government had released funding towards fixing the mortuary.

“I am hoping that this will be of assistance in getting the mortuary working again,” he said.

“The Binga mortuary has become something of serious concern, even to the President. Getting it back to work is now a top priority, but unfortunately, it’s no longer a simple matter of repairing the existing infrastructure, but rather replacing the installations.”

This comes at a time when reports emerged that Binga cemetery was also in a sorry state, with most graves covered by tall grass and bushes after years of neglect.

Some of the graves have developed anthills, while others have collapsed.

The post $70m to fix Binga mortuary appeared first on NewsDay Zimbabwe.