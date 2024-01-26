Source: 8 learners, 2 drop-outs arrested at vuzu party | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

In a statement yesterday, police said some of the juveniles were smoking shisha which contained a substance that is now being verified by CID Drugs and Narcotics.

Primrose Zimano-Herald Correspondent

Ten juveniles aged between 14 and 16 have been arrested at vuzu party at number 12 Browning Road, Bradfield, Hillside in Bulawayo.

Vuzu parties are social events where youths, mostly teenagers, engage in alcohol drinking sprees, drug abuse and sex orgies.

They are common just before schools open or a week after closing.

In a statement yesterday, police said some of the juveniles were smoking shisha which contained a substance that is now being verified by CID Drugs and Narcotics.

The majority of the juveniles are from two local schools while two are school drop-outs aged between 14 and 16 years.

Police is now engaging parents of the juveniles and school authorities.

“More details will be released in due course,” said the police.