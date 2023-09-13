Source: 8 pupils injured in Bulawayo car accident | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

The road in Bulawayo where the eight pupils were injured in an accident.

Mbulelo Mpofu, mbulelo.smpofu@gmail.com

AT least eight pupils from Moray Primary School in Bulawayo were reportedly injured when a kombi they were travelling collided with a Mercedes-Benz at the 28th Avenue and Matopos Road intersection adjacent to the school today, Wednesday.

Witnesses say the driver of a kombi ferrying Moray Primary School students misjudged the distance between the kombi and the Mercedes-Benz vehicle.

“The kombi driver ferrying students approached the intersection with caution but I guess she misjudged the distance between the kombi and the vehicle.

“She tried to cross before the Benz but it was too late, the Benz was already behind the kombi leading to the Benz hitting the back of the kombi and the injury of about eight pupils in the process. The injured pupils were ferried to the hospital,” said an unidentified vendor.

Skid marks and a broken windscreen and a bumper told the sorry tale and pictures shared of the horrific accident were too graphic to publish.

More to follow…