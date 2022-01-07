Source: 80 nabbed over electric cables theft | Newsday (News)

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

POWER utility Zesa Holdings yesterday said 80 people were arrested over the last two months for vandalising electrical cables.

Zesa spokesperson George Manyaya told NewsDay that the culprits were nabbed in a joint operation with police following a spike in cable thefts, particularly in the northern and western parts of the country.

“Zesa launched the blitz dubbed operation ‘Musabe Magetsi’ last year in November, and so far, 80 people have been arrested,” he said.

“Hundreds have been brought before the courts for stealing cables, transformers, and others, leaving many areas in darkness. We would like to urge citizens to desist from this practice as we are leaving no stone unturned. All offenders will face the full wrath of the law.”