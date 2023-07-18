81-year-old woman beaten to death by drunk neighbour

Source: 81-year-old woman beaten to death by drunk neighbour | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

81-year-old woman beaten to death by drunk neighbour

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

An 81-year-old woman from Nyanhewe Village in Bindura rural died after being attacked by a drunk 22-year-old man of the same village.

Luiza Nyakakata was struck several times with a wooden log on the head and died upon admission at Bindura Hospital.

Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha said the incident happened on July 14 at around 3pm.

The accused, Edmore Dube and Nyakakata were not related.

After the assault, Nyakakata became unconscious and Dube went to his homestead.

Nyakakata’s seven-year-old nephew informed other villagers of the incident and she was rushed to Bindura Hospital where she died upon admission.

Her body had two deep cuts on the head, swollen face and bruises on the face.

Sgt Major Chikasha urged people to desist from abusing alcohol.

