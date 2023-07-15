Source: 9 arrested for gold mining at Nust campus | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Writer

NINE people who established an illegal gold mine at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) campus have been arrested.

Police. On twitter, said the illegal miners were arrested on 11 July.

“Police in Bulawayo arrested nine people in connection with conducting illegal mining activities at Nust campus and Bulawayo City Council Khumalo pit.

The arrest led to the recovery of 85 kilogrammes of gold ore, a generator, two picks, a hammer, two water pumps, two shovels, an axe and a machete,” read the tweet.