Source: 9 DRC border jumpers nabbed | Herald (Africa)

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

Nine Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) nationals who, last week, slipped into the country illegally but were arrested by police, appeared in court last Friday.

Chinhoyi magistrate Ms Tamari Chibindi fined the nine $2 500 or face a 10-day jail term when they appeared before her charged with contravening the Immigration Act.

Kikala Kimvula Elvis, Aminata Nyota, Ikra Masara, Bolodjwa Eale, Moise Lama, Christina Bilonda Tshiani, Widi Dimbi, Makanzu and Nangana Magani were nabbed on November 17 by police detectives and immigration officers.

Prosecutor Tendai Tapi told the court that the nine entered Zimbabwe without permits or passports from the DRC through the Chirundu One-Stop Border Post on November 16.

They never presented themselves to immigration officials.

They were arrested at around 3pm after detectives received a tip-off to the effect that a Harare-bound bus was carrying illegal immigrants.

The bus was intercepted at the 122km peg along Chirundu-Harare highway, leading to the arrest of the nine.

A warrant of detention was issued by the Immigration Department.