Source: 9th Parliament passes 69 Bills despite disruptions | The Herald (Local News)

In his dissolution speech, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda commended the outgoing parliament for its work.

Farirai Machivenyika-Senior Reporter

The ninth parliament which was dissolved last week ahead of the harmonised elections on August 23, passed 69 Bills, a 38 percent jump from the 50 passed by the eighth parliament whose tenure ran from 2013 to 2018.

The achievement came despite the two-year disruption on sittings as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some of the legislation passed included the Constitutional Amendment (Number 2) Act, the Marriages Act, the amendment to the Health Services Act and the Education Amendment Act.

“Despite the two-year disruptive challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and the other negative exigencies, the 9th Parliament excelled in fulfilling its constitutional mandate,” he said.

“Consequently, the ninth parliament recorded a remarkable increase of 38 percent in the number of Bills passed, that is from 50 in the eighth parliament to 69 in the current parliament.

“Of historic note was the Constitution Amendment Number 2 Bill which, among other things, reinforced the national commitment to mainstreaming gender equality and youth representation in the decision-making processes of the nation.

“This palpable milestone was achieved through the extension of the women’s quota in the National Assembly by an additional term to 2033, the allocation of 30 percent local authority seats to female councillors as well as the inclusion of a youth quota of 10 members in Parliament in the National Assembly.

“Furthermore, a plethora of laws were enacted, including the Marriages Act, the amendment to the Health Services Act and the Education Amendment Act which, inter alia, promoted access to education for pregnant school children, in pursuit of leaving no place and no one behind as well as giving impetus to the heritage-based education philosophy.”

Parliament also recorded a first it passed the Institute of Chartered Loss Control and Private Security Management Bill, a private Member’s Bill piloted by Cde Joshua Murire and now awaits Presidential assent and signature.

The Bill seeks to create Institute of Chartered Loss Control and Private Security Management to set and enforce professional standards for its members.

A private member’s Bill is a Bill brought to the House by an MP who is not a Vice President, Minister or Deputy Minister and can deal with a variety of issues, but not those that alter taxes or impose financial obligations on the State.