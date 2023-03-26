Source: A guide to onion production | Sunday Mail (Business)

Munyaradzi Chichevo

ONION is one of the most consumed crops in Zimbabwe. Almost every dish consumed daily includes onion, thus making it an important crop. Since onions are consumed in almost every household in Zimbabwe, this means they will always have a ready market.

Not only are onions grown for domestic consumption but also for commercial purposes.

The production of onions in Zimbabwe is mainly conducted in the cooler season. The sowing period is usually from February to April for optimum growing conditions. Short-day onion varieties are harvested and sold fresh or dried.

Plant population ranges from 650 000 to 900 000 per hectare, depending on spacing and production considerations.

Dried onions can be stored for four to six months, depending on variety, shelf life and storage facilities.

Variety choice is an important production consideration and has a great impact on profitability.

Production tips

All short-day onion varieties require a photoperiod (day length) of between 10 and 12 hours for bulb initiation. For instance, if a variety is exposed to a shorter than the required photoperiod, there will be a high percentage of non-bulbing plants with thick necks.

If a variety is exposed to a longer than the required photoperiod, even only for a few days, the young plants will bulb prematurely. This leads to reduced bulb size and yield.

Even though day length is the primary factor responsible for bulb initiation (to which degree an onion variety will bulb), temperature plays a crucial role in the rate of bulbing. Onions need soil temperatures of between 15 and 25°C to germinate successfully.

Temperatures of between 18 and 22°C are adequate for vegetative growth, but bulbing will be slower at lower temperatures. Fast and proper bulbing requires temperatures of between 25 and 28°C.

Temperatures of below 10°C are detrimental and cold damage may occur, especially if the nitrogen available in the soil is low.

When temperatures are below 10°C during the bulbing stage of the growth cycle, growth will be retarded, and the plants might bolt. Extreme fluctuations in day-night temperatures induce bolting.

Plant population influences bulb size and, therefore, the final yield. The consumer generally prefers medium-sized bulbs of between 50 and 70mm.

The optimum plant population depends on the preferred marketable size, climate, soil type and planting date. The optimum plant population is between 650 000 and 900 000 per hectare (final stand).

Direct sowing

It is advisable to sow approximately 900 000 to 1 000 000 seeds per hectare/3,5 to 4kg seed per hectare, depending on the seed size and seed quality/germination factor (germination percentage of seed).

Transplanting and sets: Depending on the seed quality, it is advisable to sow approximately 5 to 5,5kg seed for one-hectare seedlings.

Nutrition

Onions are sensitive to waterlogging and require well-drained soils of at least 20cm deep. The optimal soil pH for growing onions is between 5,5 and 6,8. A low soil pH increases the occurrence of certain soil-borne pathogens such as sclerotium cepivorum (white rot) and fusarium oxysporum f. sp. cepea (basal rot).

The ratio of nitrogen (N) to potassium (K) is very important.

In onion cultivation, potassium and sulphur play an important role in the keeping ability (storage and shelf life), firmness and health of onions. It is important to keep the ratio of nitrogen to potassium at 1:1.5.

Thick necks in onions are not only an indication of incorrect sowing time, excessive nitrogen (applications), but might be due to an imbalance between nitrogen and potassium.

The basal fertiliser recommended in most Zimbabwean soils ranges around 600kg of compound C as a rule of thumb.

Best recommendation is to use soil sample results for an effective fertiliser programme. Ammonium nitrate should not be excessive to avoid formation of bull necks.

Onion curing

Adequate curing may require two to four weeks, depending on the weather conditions (wind, temperature, humidity etc). The best skin develops at 24-32°C. Curing can also be done through controlled ventilation in a storage room/warehouse by blowing heated air through the bottom of the onion pile to the top, at 9-15 cubic metres per minute per tonne.

Onions are considered cured when the neck is tight, and the outer scales are dry and make a rustling sound when handled. This condition is reached when onions have lost between 3 and 5 percent of their weight.

If not adequately/properly cured, onions are likely to decay in storage.

Nutritional values

Even though all vegetables are important for health, certain varieties offer unique benefits.

Onions are highly nutritious and have been associated with several benefits, including improved heart health, better blood sugar control, and increased bone density.

These vegetables contain various vitamins, minerals and potent plant compounds that have been shown to promote health in many ways. In fact, the medicinal properties of onions have been recognised since ancient times, when they were used to treat ailments like headaches, heart disease and mouth sores.

Marketing

Open markets, supermarkets and established vegetable markets push large volumes each year. They are more profitable from December to March.

New varieties such as Capricorn from National Tested Seeds and Goblin from Charter Seeds have taken the market by storm.

Munyaradzi Chichevo is an agronomist with National Tested Seeds. Word from the market is a column produced by the Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) to promote market driven production of agricultural crops.