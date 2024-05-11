A widow’s recipe for resilience 

Nomsa Tshuma

Mbulelo Mpofu recently in Ntabazinduna

Two years ago, Nomsa Tshuma’s world was irrevocably altered when her husband, Elvis Nyathi, fell victim to a barbaric xenophobic attack in Johannesburg, South Africa. The harrowing incident left her isolated and burdened with the sole responsibility of raising their four young children, as well as an immense emptiness in her heart.

On April 6, 2022, in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, Nyathi was subjected to a violent assault by a group of protestors. The mob, driven by accusations against Zimbabwean nationals for local crimes, attacked and set Nyathi ablaze. Following this devastating event, his remains were laid to rest in Bulawayo in a State-assisted funeral.

The shocking and untimely demise of Nyathi captured the nation’s attention, prompting widespread calls of support for his bereaved spouse. In those moments, it appeared that all hope was extinguished, as the wheels of justice turned agonising slow.

Yet, in an unforeseen turn of events, Tshuma discovered a haven of solace and resilience at ACAJA Chillspot, a lively entertainment venue nestled in the Bhekeni Luthi area of Ntabazinduna. It is here that she has taken on the role of a cook.

During a visit by the Saturday Chronicle’s news team, Tshuma said ACAJA Chillspot has become a rejuvenating oasis in her life.

Her affiliation with the establishment has not only provided her with financial security, but has also imbued her with a renewed sense of purpose and community.

“Ever since Abednico Dube (ACAJA Chillspot owner) offered me a job here, it hasn’t been smooth sailing, but a huge load of pressure has been relieved from my shoulders. The warm and supportive environment prevalent here has enabled me to heal and move forward, one delicious meal at a time. I am glad to be part of something special.

“I was struggling to make ends meet and provide for my children after my husband’s brutal passing. I miss him, but being here helps me heal and try to forget everything. Since I started working at ACAJA Chillspot, I have been able to give my children a better life. They’re thriving, and that gives me the strength to keep going,” Tshuma said, her voice trembling with emotion.

Tshuma’s culinary skills have become a source of solace, allowing her to express her emotions and channel her grief into something positive. The kitchen has become her sanctuary, where she finds peace and comfort in the simple act of cooking.

“Cooking is my therapy. When I’m in the kitchen, I forget about my troubles and focus on creating something beautiful and nourishing for others. It’s a reminder that even in the darkest moments, there’s always hope for a brighter tomorrow,” Tshuma explained.

As she expertly prepared a sizzling dish for patrons, her face radiated a sense of pride and accomplishment. Although her husband may be gone, his memory lives on through the love and care she pours into every meal she prepares and the smiles she sees on patrons’ faces.

“I am grateful for ACAJA Chillspot and the opportunity to work with such an amazing team which values my presence and contribution. Working closely with our site manager, Langelihle Nyathi, has been great because not only are we colleagues here, we are also close neighbours in the precinct.

“ACAJA has given me a second chance at life, and I’m determined to make the most of it,” she said.