Source: Abduction: MDC Alliance still probing party official | Newsday (News)

A REPORT on the investigation of suspended MDC Alliance senior member, Tendai Masotsha, who is alleged to have been involved in the abduction of journalism student Tawanda Muchehiwa, is yet to be made public.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

MDC Alliance secretary-general Chalton Hwende yesterday told Southern Eye that the report had been submitted to the party’s national council for scrutiny.

Masotsha was suspended as Bulawayo MDC Alliance women assembly chairperson following suspicion of her involvement in the abduction of Muchehiwa on July 30 in Bulawayo.

Muchehiwa, who is related to ZimLive editor Mduduzi Mathuthu, was held captive at an unknown location for three days while being severely tortured by suspected State security agents who were driving in a rented car.

The party had promised to release the outcome of the investigation within 48 hours, but several weeks later, the report on the probe is yet to be made public despite claims that investigations had been concluded.

MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the official report was almost ready.

“Would it be possible for us to wait for it to come out? I would not want to pre-empt anything. In fact, it would be improper for me to do so taking into account the constitution and due processes,” she said.

Muchehiwa said prior to his abduction, he received a call from Masotsha on July 30, who asked for his assistance to distribute flyers to be used in the foiled July 31 anti-corruption protests.

Muchehiwa said this led to his abduction, adding he believed that it was a set-up.

But Masotsha has denied the allegations, claiming she was a victim of the party’s factional fights.

Masotsha, instead, claims that she was also a victim of abduction and torture on the same day, and was dumped close to her place of residence the following day.

In January, the MDC Alliance Bulawayo province suspended one of its councillors, Donald Mabutho, accusing him of being a spy.

While there have been several cases of abduction of political activists in the country allegedly by State agents, government has dismissed them, saying the victims were stage-managing the abductions to soil its image.