Source: Accidents claim 6 on Boxing Day | Herald (Top Stories)

A commuter omnibus tout died on the spot after he was hit by a speeding Toyota Runx that veered off the road and rammed into a vending stall near Kuwadzana 7 bus stop along Bulawayo Road in Harare on Boxing Day. Three other people were seriously injured in the accident and taken to hospital. – Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda

Herald Reporter

Six people were killed and 35 injured in road accidents on Boxing Day, taking the festive season toll to 30.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said on Boxing Day police recorded 73 accidents, six of them fatal. “The major cause of the accidents was speeding, reversing errors, following too closely and inattention,” he said.

On Boxing Day last year, 102 accidents were recorded resulting in eight people being killed.

Asst Comm Nyathi appealed to motorists to be attentive and avoid speeding.

“They should ensure that their vehicles are mechanically sound before embarking on journeys,” he said.

Police arrested 117 touts while 129 vehicles were impounded, with 724 tickets being issues on Boxing Day for a variety of offences.