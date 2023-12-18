Source: Achievement of an upper middle income society irreversible: Minister Chitando | The Herald (Local News)

Local Government and Public Works Minister Winston Chitando

Blessings Chidakwa in Nyanga

The attainment of Vision 2030 as espoused by President Mnangagwa is a process and not an event, hence local authorities have a crucial role in ensuring that the national vision is achieved, Local Government and Public Works Minister Winston Chitando has said.

Addressing chief accounting officers of all the country’s local authorities in Nyanga today, Minister Chitando said councils’ mandate to improve on service delivery to citizens has been made easier through the blueprint that was recently launched by President Mnangagwa.

“Each of the local authorities need to have a plan in place to ensure that city, town, rural district council achieves desired results.

“We have one purpose to support the President’s 2030 vision. The President said we should work together to deliver quality services,” said Minister Chitando.

Local Government and Public Works permanent secretary Dr John Basera who also addressed the participants said the call to action plan requires unity of purpose, adding that working in silos should be avoided in the process.

“It calls for team work, that culture of them and us has no place. We need everyone’s hands on the deck.

“Everyday always ask yourselves how far have we gone with improving service delivery. You should collect more revenue while also delivering more,” he said.