Source: Acting President mourns Justice Makomo | The Herald (Local News)

High Court judges led by Justice Webster Chinamhora (left) and Justice Manzunzu (right), carry the casket bearing the body of Justice Makomo at the family residence in Harare yesterday

Columbus Mabika Herald Reporter

Acting President Constantino Chiwenga yesterday described High Court judge Justice Elijah Makomo as an avid reader and one of the sharpest legal minds, adding the legal fraternity is poorer without him.

Justice Makomo died on Christmas day at Avenues Clinic in Harare.

He was 44. Justice Makomo will be buried today in his rural home Mt Darwin. In a condolence message, Dr Chiwenga said Justice Makomo had an exemplifying career that saw him rise the legal fraternity ladder.

‘’I learnt with deep sorrow and sadness of the passing on yesterday, Sunday 25 December 2022, of Justice Elijah Makomo, a Judge of the High Court. His sudden demise on Christmas Day at the Avenues Clinic came as a shock as I was not aware that he was unwell,” he said.

“An avid reader and one of the sharpest legal minds, the legal fraternity is all the poorer without him. Justice Makomo steadily rose through the ranks until he became a Judge of the High Court, a career path exemplifying ability, diligence and integrity. It spoke of his high professionalism that until his last day in this life, Justice Makomo’s record in office was without blemish. It is painful that such a promising career has been cut short so soon.On behalf of HE President Dr ED Mnangagwa who is now on vacation, Government, my family and on my behalf, I wish to express my deepest heartfelt condolences to the Makomo family, especially his immediate family, the Bench and the entire legal fraternity on this, their saddest loss. As the Family grieves over this loss, may it find comfort in that our whole nation joins and shares in their grief.”

The Judicial Service Commission said Justice Makoma was a sharp legal mind whose intellectual prowess will be fondly remembered.

“The Chief Justice of Zimbabwe and Chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission, Hon. Justice Luke Malaba; the Judicial Service Commissioners; the Judge President of the High Court; Judges and Magistrates; the Secretary of the Judicial Service Commission; and all members of the Judicial Service would like to express deepest condolences to the Makomo family on the passing on of the Honourable Justice Elijah Makomo at the Avenues Clinic in Harare on Sunday, 25 December 2022. He was an avid reader and a sharp legal mind whose intellectual prowess will be fondly remembered,” reads a message from the Commission.

Justice Makomo was born on January 9, 1978.

Started as Constable in the Zimbabwe Republic Police where he was an inspiration to Police Service before rising the judicial ranks.

He studied Law with University of South Africa and also a holder of a Master of Laws in Corporate Law and Masters in Business Administration.

Justice Makomo joined the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs as a magistrate in 2005.

He rose through the ranks in the magistracy and became the Deputy Chief Magistrate in 2018.

In between, he was a Registrar of the High Court from 2012 to 2013.

In 2019, he became the Chief Registrar of the Superior Courts following which he was appointed the JSC head of policy and legal services in 2020.

In 2021, he became a judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe.

Yesterday afternoon Judges of the superior courts led by Constitutional Court Judge Justice Antonia Guvava visited the late judge’s residence to pay their condolences.