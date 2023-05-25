Source: Africa Union | The Zimbabwean

When I landed in ‘Salisbury’ all those years ago, the embers of the Central Africa Federation were still warm. The Federation was built on sand not on consent and it had a brief life of ten years. But there was something sound about it. It brought together three countries and while the benefits were shared inequitably, economically speaking it had great promise. To just take one example, the queues of trucks one now sees wasting time at borders was inconceivable. A man from Zambia told me all you had to do, when crossing at Chirundu, was change gear from 4th to 3rd.

The Federation was in effect colonialism by other means. It paid lip service to the aspirations of the vast majority and could only be held together by force. So it collapsed. But in the very year of its demise, the African Union – it wasn’t called that then – was born. This year, the African Union celebrates its sixtieth anniversary. The charter, drawn up in 1963 in Addis Ababa by 32 heads of independent states, focused then on liberation from colonialism. Today, under the slogan, ‘Our Africa, Our Future’, the emphasis is on economics. The AU has a vision to build an ‘Africa Continental Free Trade Area’.

While the Federation was hatched in a hurry, the ACFTA will take time to evolve. The motor driving this movement will be consent and this cannot be rushed. But the last hundred years has seen a process on every continent, and indeed in the whole planet, that is guided by a compass pointing towards unity. The European Union, for instance, despite the blips of the UK leaving it and Russia violently contesting it, is an inexorable process towards removing barriers.

As always, there are two forces at work: the assertion of individual needs and the innate impulse to cooperate with others. All the negotiations – whether it be about the waters of the Nile or migrants crossing borders – come down to gains and concessions. But talking and listening is slowly edging out bombs and bullets. This is something to celebrate on Africa Day even if we have to also face the setback in the Sudan and ongoing violence in other places.

Our spiritual heritage articulates and lifts this deep-felt desire for unity. Have we noticed that the readings for today come from John 17; ‘May they all be one. Father, may they be one in us, as you are in me and I am in you, so that the world may believe it is you who sent me’? This week-end we celebrate Pentecost, the sharing in the Holy Spirit. ‘All share in him’, says St Basil, ‘like a sunbeam whose kindly influence benefits every creature capable of receiving him, as though it were present to that creature alone, and makes them truly spiritual through the common union they have with him.’

28 May 2023 Pentecost Acts 2:1-11 1 Cor 12: 3-13 Jn 20:19-23