African Standby Force critical in combating conflicts on the continent-Shava 

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

A well-funded African Standby Force (ASF) is critical in tackling the growing security challenges facing the continent, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Frederick Shava has said.

Minister Shava said this, Thursday while addressing the ministerial meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council on the status of implementation of the Common African Defence and Security Policy, with a special focus on the Operationalisation of the African Standby Force.

“There are still areas of concern that require the Council’s continued engagement. This esteemed Council has a responsibility to carefully reflect on the critical role that a well-funded ASF can play in tackling the growing challenges of peace and security on the continent and the importance of unpacking previous and ongoing operations.

“This will assist in drawing lessons for the deployment of the ASF. It is against this background that Zimbabwe found it imperative to discuss this matter as operationalising the ASF will not only prevent conflicts from escalating but will also enhance regional cooperation and integration,” Minister Shava said.

He added that by working together to address common security challenges, African countries can build trust and develop closer ties with one another.

“This will create a more stable and prosperous environment for our continent. As we are all aware, the ASF as a multi-dimensional continental force with military, police, and civilian components, is to be placed on standby and made available to the AU by the respective Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and Regional Mechanisms (RMs) whenever there is need for its deployment,” he said.

A number of countries on the Continent are facing security challenges with a number of nations facing armed conflicts from Islamic insurgents.