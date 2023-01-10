Source: AFZ mourns Air Commodore Maketo | The Herald (Local News)

Columbus Mabika Herald Reporter

THE Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) yesterday described the death of general air officer, Air Commodore Pio Pasipamire Maketo, as unbearable.

Air Commodore Maketo, who was Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo AFZ Base Commander, died on Saturday after he was involved in a road accident along the Harare-Bulawayo highway, 10km from Chegutu town.

He was 55.

In a statement, Commander AFZ, Air Marshal Elson Moyo, said the AFZ remains indebted to the good leadership and exemplary service Air Commodore Maketo showed.

“The AFZ wishes to announce to the nation that on 07 January 2023, the organisation lost an Air Officer, Air Commodore Pio Pasipamire Maketo, who was Base Commander Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo Air Force Base,” said Air Marshal Moyo.

“The AFZ is deeply saddened by the untimely, tragic loss. We shall forever remain indebted to the good leadership that he bestowed during his tenure of exemplary service in the AFZ. This dark mark will remain unbearable to the organisation and to the Maketo family.

“On behalf of the bereaved family, the AFZ and indeed on my behalf as the Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe, I thank you all for standing with us in this trying time. May the Lord comfort the bereaved family.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.