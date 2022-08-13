Source: Agilitee Africa’s JSE listing on course | Herald (Business)

Dr Lamba

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange has approved green-tech company, Agilitee Africa’s quest to be converted from being a privately held company to a public one as part of the process to be listed on the bourse.

Agilitee Africa is the holding company of Agilitee Zimbabwe and is in the process of listing at the JSE targeting to raise US$2 billion through an Initial Public Offer.

It is being advised by AcaciaCap Advisors.

The JSE approved Agilitee’s memorandum of incorporation as a public company last week.

“We acknowledge receipt of the above-mentioned documentation and in that regard wish to advise that it has been approved as submitted,” said Am De Bruyn, the JSE’s General Manager responsible for Issuer Regulation.

Commenting on the latest JSE approval and the IPO Dr Lamba said this was the beginning of a new era for Africa.

“I am excited by this approval by the JSE,” Dr Lamba said.

“This is the testament of the emergence of the new Africa, the era of just a hopeful Africa is gone as Africa is entering the world of the promise of God. This IPO is the final leg of every promise that Agilitee made when Agilitee was formed and it will usher the continent to the forefront of the global green revolution. I have worked with AcaciCap for a while as they have advised my other company on a number of investments that were successfully concluded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange so this is by no chance a surprise, to God alone be the glory.”