Agricultural cCommodity Prices

0

Source: Agricultural cCommodity Prices | Herald (Business)

Mbare Market 30 September 2022
Product Description Price
Potato/Pocket Chat US$3-US$4.50
Small US$5-US$5.50
Medium US$6
Large US$6.50
Extra large US$7
Tomatoes 30kg sandak US$10-US$18
Wooden box US$2-US$3.50
Plastic dish US$1.50-US$2
Vegetables Cabbage head US$0.10-US$0.50
Covo/bundle US$1.50-US$3
Rape/bundle US$1-US$2.50
Tsunga/bundle US$1-US$2
Beetroot/bundle    US$1-US$2
Onions -10kg pocket US$4-US$8
Onions -bundle US$0.5-US$1
Onions -60kg bag US$25-US$30
Onions shallots US$0.50
English Cucumber US$0.5-US$1
Cauliflower/kg US$1.5-US$2
Brocoli/kg US$1.5-US$2
Lettuce head US$0.5-US$1
Ginger/kg US$1.5-US$2
Garlic/kg US$2.5-US$3
Turmeric/kg US$2 -US$2.5
Okra/5litre tin US$2.5-US$3
Egg plant US$1-US$2
Mushroom fresh/pallet US$1.5-US$2
Mushrrom wild/bucket US$1-US$2
Red and Yellow pepper US$2-US$2.5
Matemba 20 litre tin US$36-US$38
Madora 20 litre tin US$30-US$35
Sugar beans 20 litre tin US$16-US$20
Soyachunks 3-5kg US$2.50
Munyemba 20 litre tin US$16
Munyevhe 20 litre tin US$14
Mutsine 20 litre tin US$15-US$16
Dried Covo 20 litre tin US$15-US$18
Dried Cabbage 20 litre tin US$15-US$18
Sweet potato 20 litre tin US$3.50-US$5
Sweet potato 60kg bag US$15-US$18
Magogoya 20 litre bucket US$10-US$12
Magogoya 60kg bag US$55-US$65
Butternuts 20 litre tin US$28-US$30
Carrots 20 litre tin US$15-US$18
Green pepper 20 litre tin US$15-US$20
Cucumber 20 litre tin US$20-US$22
Fine beans Bag US$35-US$40
Peas 20 litre tin US$23-US$25
Green mealies Dozen US$2- US$2.50
Sugar cane Bundle (20-26) US$8-US$12
Masawu 5litre tin US$1-US$1.5
Matohwe 5litre tin US$2-US$2.5
Nyii 5litre tin US$5.50
Mawuyu 5litre tin US$1
Apple box US$15-US$18
Avocado Single US$0.20-US$0.50
Banana crate US$9-US$10
Grapes US$16-US$18
Oranges Pocket (10kg) US$2-US$4
Naartigies Box US$10-US$12
Pears box US$18-US$20
Strawberry pallet US$1.50-US$2
Chilli pepper US$1
Pawpaw Single US$1-US$2
Nectarines pallet US$1-US$2
Coconut Single US$1-US$2
Watermelon Single US$1- US$5
Leaches pallet US$1
Plum pallet US$2
Tsubvu pallet US$2.5-US$5
Pine Apple Box US$10-US$12
Lemon 20-litre tin US$3-US$4
Maize grain 20-litre tin US$4-US$5
Maize mumhare 20-litre tin US$20
Shelled groundnuts 20-litre tin US$20-US$28
Unshelled groundnuts 20-litre tin US$4-US$6
Nyimo shelled 20-litre tin US$18-US$26
Fresh nyimo 20-litre tin US$8-US$10
Soyabean 20-litre tin US$10-US$12
Wheat 20-litre tin US$7-US$8
Popcorn 20-litre tin US$16-US$18
Cowpeas (Nyemba) 20-litre tin US$10-US$12
Sunflower 20-litre tin US$6-US$7
Finger millet (Zviyo) 20-litre tin US$16-US$20
Mhunga 20-litre tin US$8
Shelled brown rice 20-litre tin US$40
Unshelled brown rice 20-litre tin US$20
Sorghum (mapfunde) 20-litre tin US$10-US$12
Horned cucumber 20-litre tin US$12-US$13
Broiler Mother US$8-US$10
Broiler Ordinary US$5-US$6
Offlayer each US$4
Road runner hens each US$4-US$6
Road runner cocks each US$5-US$7
Guinea fowl (hanga) each US$7-US$10
Ducks each US$9-US$12
Turkey each US$15-US$25
Pigeons each US$1.5-US$2
Rabbits each US$7-US$10
Eggs (small) crate US$2.20-US$2.50
Eggs (medium) crate US$3-US$3.30
Eggs (large) crate US$3.50-US$4

Related posts:

  1. HCC, govt head for showdown 
  2. TelOne boss tipped for top Zimra post 
  3. Zec under fire over youth voter registration 
  4. ED admits plight of Gukurahundi victims
  5. Forex dealer, passengers robbed
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.