Source: Agriculture Minister appears before Parly Committee over AFC Holdings operations | Herald (Top Stories)

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka (left) and permanent secretary in the ministry Dr John Basera appearing before the Agriculture Parliamentary Portfolio Committee today

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka has appeared before Parliament’s Agriculture Portfolio Committee to brief it on the AFC Holdings’ operations.

He was accompanied by the ministry’s permanent secretary Dr John Basera and other officials.

The AFC Holdings is a Government-owned financial institution tasked with financing agriculture, farm mechanization, among others.

It was launched by President Mnangagwa last year.