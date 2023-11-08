Source: Agritex officer on the run after stealing Presidential inputs | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Police have recovered the stolen fertiliser and seed and have launched a manhunt for Mugove Matemera. They are also seeking information from the public.

Crime Reporter

AN Agritex official has gone into hiding after he allegedly stole 34 bags of fertiliser, and 31 bags of maize and soya bean seed assigned to Presidential inputs in Saruwe, Mashonaland West from Railway 21, Selous, on Wednesday last week.

Police have recovered the stolen fertiliser and seed and have launched a manhunt for Mugove Matemera. They are also seeking information from the public.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “The suspect, who is an Agritex official, stole the inputs which were being distributed in Saruwe farming area comprising, 26 x 50kg Compound D fertiliser, 8 x 50kg top dressing, 24 x 10kg maize seed and 7 x 10kg soya beans seed.

“The police have since recovered the stolen Presidential inputs. Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspect should contact any nearest police station,” he said.

In January this year, three employees of the Grain Marketing Board were arrested on allegations of stealing 9,5 tonnes of fertiliser worth US$7 000 meant for the Presidential Inputs Scheme in Hwange. Philani Ndlovu (47), Calvin Kuedzisa (22) and Tafara Kudengeya had allegedly stolen 190x 50kg bags of fertiliser in Hwange.

Prompt action meant most of the bags were recovered, and of the US$7 000 worth of fertiliser stolen, US$6 631,60’s worth was recovered.

Last month, the Grain Marketing Board warned those receiving free inputs under the Presidential Inputs Scheme against selling them as they are meant to enhance productivity levels at their plots. Rewards are now on offer to encourage whistleblowers who report illegal deals.

In a statement, GMB said free Presidential inputs were not for sale and beneficiaries are supposed to use the inputs well by planting in their areas.

“GMB wishes to remind members of the public that in terms of Statutory Instrument 247 of 2018. It is unlawful to sell or purchase inputs that are being distributed to farmers under Presidential Inputs Programme or any contract scheme or from any unauthorised dealer,’’ said the board.

Some unscrupulous traders were receiving stolen inputs and GMB stressed this was illegal and detrimental to both the buyer and seller.

More practically, GMB said it would reward anyone who came forward with positive information leading to arrest of perpetrators or the recovery of diverted or stolen inputs.

Permanent Secretary for Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Professor Obert Jiri urged communities to fully use their land and maximise production, warning Agritex officers and beneficiaries against abusing Pfumvudza agricultural inputs.

He said those caught offside would face the full wrath of the law.