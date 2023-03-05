Source: Agro-ecological matching pays dividends in Matabeleland South | Sunday News (Business)

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Government’s continued support of the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme through distribution of inputs matching the climatic and soil requirements of the regions has started paying dividends in Matabeleland South Province as farmers yield big in traditional grains.

The distribution of the 2022/23 Pfumvudza/Intwasa inputs came laden with huge expectations for a giant leap in yields, thanks to the Government’s decision to avail inputs that match the climatic and soil requirements for each of the country’s various agro-ecological regions.

According to the agro-ecological matching strategy, in Matabeleland South, which is a natural region four and five area, farmers got inputs packages to plant one mandatory sorghum plot, one millet plot, and one sunflower plot with farmers getting the option to choose between maize, African peas, ground nuts, sorghum and millet for the two remaining plots.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Master Farmer graduation ceremony at Valley Irrigation Scheme in Kezi on Wednesday last week, Agricultural Advisory and Rural Development Services Chief Director in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development Professor Obert Jiri said traditional grains had done well in the area and that was testimony that Government’s agro-ecological matching strategy was working.

“I visited one of the farmers today here in Kezi and saw the traditional grains that included peanuts, round nuts, sweet potatoes, sunflowers, cowpeas, and a variety of crops. These traditional grains are doing extremely well and the farmer has even harvested some of her first crops.

“We know that our situations are different and rainfall comes differently in different areas. So we have different agro-ecological regions, some with high rainfall while some have low rainfall.

“Thus as a strategy to ensure food security regardless of the diverse rainfall patterns we made sure farmers plant the most appropriate crop for the agro-ecological regions. So we know that some areas are dry and traditional crops are appropriate for those areas, so we encourage people to plant those,” said Prof Jiri.

He said the Government is not discouraging people in dry regions from growing a lot of maize.

“If you see right now, farmers who planted the traditional grains are smiling because their crops did well. So we will continue with agro-ecological matching so that we have enough food in our stores,’ said Prof Jiri.

Acting Matabeleland South Provincial Agritex Director, Mr Mkhunjulelwa Ndlovu weighed in saying though the first crops were affected by moisture stress in some areas, the recent rains have given life to the second and third crops.

“Traditional grains across the province have done well. In areas like Beitbridge, Gwanda and some pockets in Mangwe and Matobo the first crop was affected by moisture stress. However, because of the recent rains we are seeing a serious change.

“In terms of food security at household level, we expect a good harvest. Once we receive rains again it means the January-February crop farmers will harvest. What is key now being to guard against the birds,” said Mr Ndlovu.

He said maize in those areas where there were some challenges of dry spells, the first crop is a write off. However, he said as for the second and third crops, they have improved with the current rains having created a very big change in terms of the harvest and stock for consumption. — @nyeve14