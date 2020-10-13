Source: ‘Airports pandemic measures impressive’ | Herald (Top Stories)

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa (left) speaks to laboratory technician Ms Ruvimbo Kamwendo (right) at a Covid-19 testing centre at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare yesterday during a tour led by Airports Company of Zimbabwe board chairman Mr Devnanda (Dave) Popatlal (second from left) and CAAZ director of airports Mr Tawanda Gusha (third right). — Picture: Memory Mangombe

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

ADEQUATE measures informed by the World Health Organisation guidelines have been put in place to ensure airports handle travellers in a safe environment without risking a spike in Covid-19 infections.

More than five airlines are now flying into Harare since the easing of Covid-19 restrictions and the re-opening of international passenger traffic under a strict testing regime that requires all passengers to carry the results of recent PCR tests.

Since the resumption of commercial flights, Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport is yet to receive a Covid-19 infected person.

This came out during a tour of the airport by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, who is also a member of the inter-ministerial ad hoc taskforce on Covid-19 yesterday.

During the tour Minister Mutsvangwa managed to observe processes for both arrivals and departures.

She was also informed that there are three companies at the airport that are conducting Covid-19 tests on those who do not have valid Covid-19 negative certificates on arrival, with results taking at least two-and-a-half hours.

Minister Mutsvangwa commended airport authorities for putting in place measure to ensure the safety of both passengers and officials.

“It is our duty that we assure our travellers both domestic and international of the measures that have been taken here at the RGM International airport to make sure we contain the spread of this pandemic,” she said.

“This is a serious pandemic. We take it seriously as a country. A lot of measures have been put in place and we would like to continue making sure that our public adhere to these measures.

“The tour has given us confidence, as we speak to our public to assure them that your health is prioritised and the airport has put sufficient measures to contain the spread of this disease. Those who come without the Covid-19 free certificate have the opportunity to be tested right here at the airport and that process has been reduced to just two-and-a-half hours, some are saying two hours.”

Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) board chairman Mr Dave Popatlal and his executive led the Minister on their tour.

ACZ acting director-general Mr Tawanda Gusha said the number of airlines resuming flights has been encouraging.

In terms of adhering to the prescribed Covid-19 protocols Mr Gusha said ACZ was continuously learning of the best practises without inconveniencing passengers unnecessarily.