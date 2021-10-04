Source: All set for 4th Session of 9th Parliament opening | Newsday (News)

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to officially open the Fourth Session of the Ninth Parliament this week on Thursday.

The Third Session was adjourned on September 16. Some of the laws expected to be debated during the session include legislation to regulate non-governmental organisations, the Private Voluntary Organisations Amendment Bill; and legislation to criminalise child-related crimes such as pornography and prohibition trafficking of children such as the Child Justice Bill and the Children’s Amendment Bill.

The Southern Africa Parliamentary Support Trust (Sapst) said the Third Session of the Ninth Parliament passed key pieces of legislation such as the National Prosecuting Authority Act, Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment No 2 Act, the Centre for Education, Innovation, Research and Development Act, Forest Amendment Act, and the Cyber and Data Protection Act.

“Some Bills sailed through the National Assembly, but are yet to be passed in Senate, for instance the Marriages Bill and the Pensions and Provident Funds Bill. The Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission Bill, Police Amendment Bill, Copper Control Amendment Bill, and the Guardianship of Minors Amendment Bill are still at the Second Reading stage in the National Assembly. The Public Finance Management Bill is still at its First Reading stage,” said Sapst in a statement.