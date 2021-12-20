Source: All set for party polls: Matuke | Herald (Top Stories)

Cde Matuke

Mashonaland West Bureau

THE Zanu PF provincial coordinating committee (PCC) elections to be held before year-end will be conducted in a peaceful manner according to dictates of the revolutionary party’s constitution, secretary for security, Cde Lovemore Matuke has said.

He was speaking in Chinhoyi yesterday during the Mashonaland West PCC meeting which was turned into an electoral college to discuss the impending elections.

Cde Matuke said polls to elect provincial members were going to be held before year-end, with aspiring candidates and members warned against being involved in in-house fighting.

Deadline for aspiring candidates for all the wings — main, veterans, women and youth — to submit their names was Friday.

“As a party, we castigate violence and hate speech,” said Cde Matuke.

“Our common enemy is the opposition, while we tussle for internal positions, it shouldn’t create a rift between party members. Our party is known for conducting peaceful elections.

“We anticipate that the election is going to be held in free and fair manner, while logistics have to be met prior to the election which will be conducted by officials from other provinces.

The recently elected district members will vote in the provincial elections.

A group of aggrieved district members democratically exercised their rights by peacefully demonstrating outside the venue of the PCC meeting to register their dissatisfaction on how some district elections were held.

Turning to aspiring candidates, Cde Matuke said: “Aspiring candidates for the provincial coordinating committee are expected to have submitted their curriculum vitae.

“Provincial positions are open to the district, District Coordinating Committee (DCC), central committee and Politburo members. For central committee and Politburo members, they should first relinquish their positions before vying for the provincial positions.”

Cde Matuke said there would be thorough verification of the applications by aspiring candidates.

He underscored the party’s democratic processes that ensure there is no imposition of candidates, while emphasising the Youth League positions were only open to candidates below the age of 35.

Addressing the same gathering, Zanu PF secretary for information and publicity, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa said while the party was getting into provincial elections, the outcome was supposed to leave it stronger ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections where it eyes a resounding victory.

He said the party’s policies were in line with President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030, while a double-digit economy was achievable by next year.

Five candidates have successfully submitted their CVs for the provincial chairman post for Mashonaland West — acting chairman Cde Abia Mujere; outgoing youth chairman Cde Vengai Musengi; Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka; Makonde DCC chairman Cde Kindness Paradza and former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation chief executive and provincial war veterans league chairman Cde Happison Muchechetere.