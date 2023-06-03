Source: All set for Vapostori, Zion4ED convention | The Herald (Local News)

Blessings Chidakwa

Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is today expected to address thousands of Apostolic sects from Vapostori4ED and Zion members who will be offering their final pledge to him and Zanu PF ahead of the harmonised elections.

Apostolic sects who command some of the largest followings in the country said the event will be held at Zimbabwe Grounds as a replica of the 1980 independence celebrations preceding a landslide victory for the ruling party.

Among the major highlights of the day includes a prayer for peace to continue prevailing in the country pre and post elections, and one for President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF to win resoundingly on August 23 this year.

Zanu PF is targeting five million votes to comfortably win the polls, and out of these, Vapostori has pledged 2,3 million votes as a token of appreciation for President Mnangagwa’s astute leadership that has brought fresh hope in the country.

Vapostori4ED national spokesperson, Madzibaba Obey Mapuranga yesterday said all was set for the event.

“We are ready to host President Mnangagwa tomorrow (today) as Vapostori and Zion4ED will be doing our final pledge to President Mnangagwa, the Zanu PF party, and to the Government of Zimbabwe.

“We are saying Zimbabwe Grounds is a holy place in which our liberators first converged coming from various assembly points welcoming the new leadership,” he said.

He also said the pledge to the candidature of President Mnangagwa was a clear sign to show that he is anointed to lead the people of Zimbabwe.

“We expect more than 70 000 who will attend and showcase to the World and Africa that Zimbabwe belongs to the black majority. It will be a hive of activity on the day with the first thing being a national prayer of peace for our beloved country,” he said.

Madzibaba Mapuranga said the apostolic sect has always played a pivotal role in the liberation of Zimbabwe with the likes of Baba Marange, Shonhiwa Masodza of Johanne Masowe, Paul Mwazha weAfrica being the most prominent players during the struggle.

“We will be showing that all these are freedom fighters who have been part of religious patriotism to liberate the black person.

“We also want to define and redefine our Africanity, our pan Africanism that we reject anything that is a white men’s project which may manifest through some rogue black personnel,” he said.

Among the congregates expected are the Zviratidzo ZveVapostori, Zion Judea, MAFC -W Mugodhi, MAFC- Munodawafa, and Johanne Masowe Vakomana.

Others from St Bylot, Vadzidzi Vajesu, ZCC Ruben Makuva, Zion of Andreas Shoko, Jerusalem-Muzika, Jerusalem-Machemero, Johanne Murenje, St Peter’s, Zion City, Runyararo RweVapostori, Johanne Masowe Rashanu, and Zion Rekwa Dhavidhi Masuka.

Vapostori and Zion’s members also want to reward President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF for continuously supporting them, as opposed to some opposition parties that threaten to force all apostolic sects to stop worshipping in the open if they win elections.