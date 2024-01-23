All urban boreholes to be solarised 

Mr Paul Tungwarara

Herald Reporter

In response to the cholera epidemic, the Goverment has directed that all urban boreholes be solarised to increase access to clean potable drinking water.

The project which has taken a revolutionary turn, will see the previously drilled traditional hand pump boreholes being installed with solar panels to allow water to be fed into household taps.

This comes at a time when the country is battling with a cholera outbreak that has so far claimed 71 lives, while more than 300 others are suspected to have succumbed to the disease since its outbreak last year.

Prevail Group chairman Mr Paul Tungwarara who is spearheading the Presidential boreholes and project implementor said Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka has made this a top priority in order to help combat the cholera epidemic.

“The Minster of Agriculture has ordered that all boreholes that were drilled in urban areas be installed on solar systems as soon as possible,” he said.

Residents have welcomed the move saying it was long overdue and that it will go a long way in fighting cholera.

“The long queues you are witnessing are a result of hand pump boreholes, but if we shift to solar pumps, people will no longer have to queue for water,” Mr Elvis Musana from Glenview said.

Another resident, Mr Brian Chiroodza pointed out that if all the boreholes were equipped with tanks and solar panels, water treatment would be much easier.

“We applaud the Government for taking this step, as many of the hand pump boreholes are contaminated. With solar-powered boreholes, water can be treated easily by putting chemicals in tanks to prevent cholera,” he said.

For Ms Evidence Kwenda, the installation of solar-powered boreholes must be speedily implemented before the cholera situation worsens.

“Hand pump boreholes are worsening the situation, we should quickly move with technology because boreholes are the immediate solution to our water crisis,” she said.