Source: Amplats hands over 10-bed ICU in Covid-19 fight | Sunday Mail (Top Stories)

Sunday Mail Reporter

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) has officially handed over a newly equipped 10-bed ICU (intensive care unit) to Gweru Provincial Hospital near its Unki Mine.

The facility is supposed to benefit both mine workers and surrounding communities.

The donation includes ventilators, ICU beds, oxygen equipment and installation, personal protective equipment, multi-parameter monitors and other medical equipment.

In a statement Thursday, Amplats said the initiative was part of a US$2 million investment to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The mine’s PCR testing laboratory, which was recently licenced to do Covid-19 tests, is used to test samples from employees, contractors and the Shurugwi District Hospital. In addition, Unki has provided food support to vulnerable groups and drilled and equipped 17 boreholes to improve access to water in the Shurugwi district,” the company said.

Speaking at the hand-over ceremony, Unki chairperson, James Maposa, said, “the mining industry will have a crucial role to play in our economic recovery efforts and the company will continue to support our employees, contractors and the broader economy”.