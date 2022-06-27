Source: Amtec lifts prestigious Nissan award in Africa | Herald (Top Stories)

Amtec Motors CEO Mr Lucus Taruwinga (left) and Non Executive Director Edson Gatsi display a Sub Saharan Africa Aftersales Winner Dealer category award which the company won at the Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare yesterday. — Pictures: Joseph Manditswara.

Ivan Zhakata-Herald Correspondent

AMTEC Motors Zimbabwe has lifted the Zimbabwean flag high after scooping the prestigious Sub-Saharan Africa Aftersales Achievement award at the Nissan Business Meeting Awards ceremony held in Egypt recently.

Besides the awards, Amtec was also nominated as finalists in two other categories namely the New Vehicle Sales award and Dealer of the Year award.

The awards ceremony was attended by 42 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, all Nissan registered dealers in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Amtec chief executive officer Mr Lucas Taruvinga who went to the awards ceremony with Amtec Harare general manager Mr Joel Mapurisa, were received at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare yesterday by jubilant company officials.

In an interview, Mr Taruvinga said Amtec scooped the top accolade on account of its excellent service to clients.

“We are still in disbelief. We want to thank God for winning this award because there is always a God factor in Amtec,” he said.

“We have won awards from Nissan and when we say Sub-Saharan Africa, we are looking at about 42 markets. We were congregating in Egypt with 42 countries represented there.

“This award is for the Amtec team and the country at large. When we talk of an After Sales Award, that is an award that speaks to systems, logic in an organisation and something that is well-organised. It is an award that is not won by everyone.”

Mr Taruvinga said it was easier for car dealerships to sell vehicles but difficult to look after the vehicles.

“You must have a defined system that is consistent, very organised and the system that we have as Amtec over the years, is looking after vehicles.

“Amtec has been known to be the best aftermarket. Amtec Nissan is the first dealer to have Nissan master technicians in the country invested in the technician, certified by Nissan to train on behalf of Nissan worldwide and to issue certificates on behalf of Nissan.

“Other people might be good at selling cars but they are not good at looking after the cars because the strength of the dealership is to look after the cars, which is then represented by this award,” said Mr Taruvinga.

He said over the years, they have won many awards which speak to sustainability, consistency, reliability and ability.

Mr Mapurisa, who also travelled to Egypt, said the award was a result of concerted efforts by Amtec team.

“It is now official that Amtec has got the best standard operating procedures. The award is proof that we are the best and what it means is that when a person gets into our workshops, the systems on receiving the vehicle until we get the vehicle back to the customers, we have got the best systems in Zimbabwe and also in Sub-Saharan Africa,” he said.

Amtec non-executive director, Mr Edson Gatsi, congratulated the Amtec team for working together in enhancing the company’s brand.

“It is a great honour for Amtec, Zimbabwe and Africa at large to be the leading after-sales achiever in the Sub-Sahara part of the continent,” he said.