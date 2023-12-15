Another gas discovery excites Government 

Minister Soda Zhemu

Golden Sibanda, Harare Bureau

AUSTRALIAN firm Invictus Energy has made further gas discovery at its Mukuyu-2 exploration well in Muzarabani-Mbire districts of Mashonaland Central province, in northern Zimbabwe, confirming the country’s incredible potential as one of the world’s largest future producers of gas.

This follows hot on the heels of the announcements made earlier by Mines and Mining Development Minister Zhemu Soda together with the investors GeoAssociates and Invictus Energy last week following the discovery of substantial moveable hydrocarbons in the Upper Angwa, geological zone of the Mukuyu-2 exploration well.

GeoAssociates is the licence holder of the special grant 4571 on which the gas has been discovered. Australia Stock Exchange listed Invictus Energy holds 80 percent of GeoAssociates while the balance is owned by indigenous group, One Gas Resources.

The discovery of gas presents limitless economic opportunities for Zimbabwe including energy security, increased export earnings, job creation, alternative source of Government revenue, faster economic growth and development of several downstream industries among others.

Invictus Energy said a total of 11 hydrocarbon samples were recovered to the surface from Mukuyu-2’s Lower Angwa, and additional Upper Angwa geological zones of the exploration well, expanding the initial net estimates of the available resource from 20 trillion cubic feet to 34,9 Tcf.

Invictus Energy Managing director Scott McMillan said in a statement release on in Australia this morning that the discovery of gas at Mukuyu-1 presented opportunity for further large discoveries across the company’s prospective areas, which are yet to be tested.

“The Mukuyu-2 discoveries were drilled 7 kilometres away and 450 metres updip of Mukuyu-1 discovery well, which confirms the incredible potential of the Mukuyu field,” Mr McMillan said.

“This also provides the company with substantial running for identifying further discoveries within our commanding 360 000 hectare acreage in the Cabora Bassa Basin.

“Our focus now turns to completing remaining wireline logging and well suspension operations,” he said.

“The discovery of gas in Mukuyu field bodes well for other untested locations within the exploration junior’s extensive prospective area in the basin.

Invictus said preliminary wireline logging/test had revealed that the exploration area tested thus far could be home to more than 34,9Tcf, way ahead of earlier estimates that the Mukuyu reservoir could home to an approximately 20Tcf, a significant resource in its own right.

The discovery is seen as a potential game changer for Zimbabwe’s economic growth, energy security, and opportunities for further investment in the exploration for hydrocarbons in Zimbabwe, among several other potential benefits.

Minister Soda said the condensate gas finding was a major hydrocarbons discovery and one of the most significant developments in the onshore oil and gas sector in Southern Africa.

“The Government is pleased to share exciting news associated with the ongoing exploration work by Geo Associates in Mbire District in Muzarabani.

“Zimbabweans and the international community will recall that exactly a week ago, on December 7, 2023 Government announced that Geo Associates and its partners Invictus Energy and One Gas Resources had declared a gas discovery through the ongoing exploration activities in Muzarabani.

“Government made it clear that the exploration work is still ongoing and that the nation will be kept informed of progress and results attained.

“Today, Government would want to announce that the Investors have just recently made a significant additional gas discovery from ongoing drilling in the Mukuyu -2 well, Minister Muswere said.

He added that some 11 hydrocarbon samples were recovered to the surface from gas containing zones and these will be sent for laboratory sampling to confirm the exact hydrocarbon composition.

“It remains critical to appreciate that the company will continue conducting further appraisal and evaluation work to confirm the size and quality of the gas reservoirs, and to determine the optimal development plan.

“Government once again reiterates that this is still discovery of gas which confirms the incredible potential of the Mukuyu field.

“Given the latest discovery, there can no longer be any doubt that as a nation we are entering exciting times as a country.

“Gas extraction will have positive impact on the economic and social development of Zimbabwe. As will be appreciated gas supports many investment opportunities in its value chain.

“Government wishes to congratulate Geo Associates and its partners Invictus Energy and One Gas Resources on the positive discoveries,” the minsiter said.

Invictus operates several prospective areas in Mbire (Mukuyu) and Muzarabani (Baobab), the next test well drilling site, both of which have shown unlimited promise to yield hydrocarbon deposits.

The discovery marks one of the most successful exploration programmes in Africa given the companies managed to find the hydrocarbons at the first instance of exploration drilling compared to several attempts made elsewhere on the continent before moveable hydrocarbon deposits were confirmed.

A hydrocarbon is a compound of hydrogen and carbon, such as any of those which are the chief components of petroleum and natural gas.

Condensates are the vaporised liquid form of hydrocarbons that take their name from the process of removing them from the gas stream by processing with specific temperature and pressure.

The successful discovery of moveable hydrocarbons in Zimbabwe could have a far-reaching positive impact on the company and economy in general.

Potential game-changing benefits include faster economic growth, increased export earnings, energy security for a country facing a crippling electricity deficit, massive job creation, and the development of completely new downstream industries.

Condensate gases are also used for power generation, manufacture of products such as petrol (gasoline), jet fuel, diesel and heating fuels. Some condensates, particularly those with a high paraffin content, are used for the manufacture of ethylene (feedstock for polymers and industrial chemicals).