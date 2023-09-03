Source: Arda sets target harvest for winter wheat | Sunday News (Business)

Judith Phiri, Farming Reporter

THE Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (Arda) is optimistic that it will harvest over 90 000 tonnes of wheat, as most of the winter wheat crop has reached the flowering stage while the remainder is at grain filling stage.

In an interview, Arda chief executive officer Mr Tinotenda Mhiko said they are set to commence harvesting in October.

“Arda winter wheat harvesting will commence towards mid next month and we are expecting to harvest at least 90 000 metric tonnes of wheat to contribute at least 25 percent of the national wheat requirements,” he said.

Arda put about 20 000 hectares under wheat at its irrigation schemes, estates and contract farming. Mr Mhiko said as Arda they adopted several strategies targeting irrigation schemes, estates and joint venture arrangements with farmers who have irrigable land.

In terms of irrigable land, he said Arda had unlocked additional hectares following the commissioning of several irrigation schemes in most parts of the country under the Second Republic.

“The Arda Rural Transformation Strategy is gathering momentum as most schemes are back to life after years of desolation out of the targeted 450 across the country under the ‘Vision 2030 Accelerator Model’. The model seeks to stimulate rural industrialisation as part of the Second Republic’s drive to scale up agricultural transformation.”

He said the programme supports farming growth and is in line with National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), the country’s five-year economic blueprint that guides implementation of bold strategies aimed at achieving economic transformation by 2030.

In line with the Government’s devolution agenda, which is anchored on ensuring that ‘no one and no place is left behind’ in terms of development, Matabeleland region like the rest of the country, is benefiting from the accelerated irrigation scheme revival programme.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe may export about 60 000 tonnes of excess wheat stocks next year amid another anticipated bumper harvest of the grain this year, which is expected to leave the country with more than it requires for domestic consumption.

According to a report by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Zimbabwe expects to realise 420 000 tonnes from the winter crop.

“The country planted 90 000 hectares of wheat in the current winter cropping season from which we expect 420 000 tonnes of wheat, which is about 60 000 more than the national requirement. Because of the targeted harvest, the country will be self-sufficient for a second year running and we will be able to export wheat to our sister countries in Africa,” read part of the report.

The country last year managed to harvest at least 375 000 tonnes of wheat from 80 388 hectares against a national annual demand of 360 00 tonnes. The harvest was a 25 percent improvement from 300 000 tonnes realised in 2021.