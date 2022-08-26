Source: Arlington pledges land to MSU | Herald (Top Stories)

National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Daniel Garwe

Herald Reporter

Arlington Estates has pledged to offer a piece of land to Midlands State University to expand its territory in Mashonaland East province.

Speaking on the sidelines of a tour of Arlington Estates by National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Daniel Garwe and his deputy Cde Yeukai Simbanegavi, the firm’s executive chairman Mr Jeremy Brooke said social amenities are a must during development of stands.

“When doing mixed use development, you need to be aware of all the developments. There has to be schools, universities, sports fields and commercial centres. So, it is all in our interest to design properly.

“Consequently, we are aware that Midlands State University requires a campus and we are prepared to donate a piece of land that we have got to fulfil their needs in Mashonaland East,” he said.