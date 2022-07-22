Source: Armed robber killed in shootout | Herald (Crime)

Ephraim Douglas Dube

Crime Reporter

A SOUTH African-based suspected armed robber, believed to be part of a gang that robbed seven churches, was fatally injured while two suspected accomplices were seriously injured after they were involved in a shootout with police at Glen View 1 Shopping Centre in Harare on Monday night.

Ephraim Douglas Dube (54) of 164 Park Street, Belgravia, Johannesburg in South Africa, and also from Mberengwa, died a day after being admitted to hospital due to injuries sustained during the shootout.

Suspected accomplices Emmanuel Munemo (32) of Wedza and Lazarus Mhishi (43) of Chitungwiza are still admitted in hospital. They were all shot on their thighs.

Another two suspected accomplices, John Chizhanje (47) of Glen-Norah A and Panashe Kaseke (18) of Glen View 1 in Harare, were arrested uninjured after surrendering, one before the gunfight and one after.

On Wednesday, Chizhanje and Kaseke appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mrs Sandra Mupindu who granted the police a warrant for further detention in police custody while investigations continue, while the injured Munemo and Mhishi were remanded to August 3, for routine remand on their hospital beds by the same magistrate.

Ms Nancy Chandakaona prosecuted.

The arrests on Monday started with investigating police receiving information about the gang and arrested Chizhanje after raiding his house. He then implicated the other four.

At around 9pm, these four were ambushed by police at Glen View 1 Shopping Centre allegedly planning their next robbery.

The suspects then allegedly fired at the police demanding their surrender so police returned fire, arresting all four. When they were searched police recovered a Girsan 9mm Parabellum pistol loaded with two rounds.

In one of the cases, the robbers raided a church in Chitungwiza and stole R6 000 and $250 after attacking a security guard on duty.

They then raided AFM Church in Westlea, Harare were they attacked a pastor and his wife before stealing a Mercedes Benz, cellphones and more than US$420 cash.

The five are suspected of being the gang that went to Seventh Day Adventist Church Zimbabwe in Mufakose at around 2am on July 15, and stole US$69.

In Mufakose again, the gang robbed Church of Christ also on July 15 at around 2.40am while they were holding iron bars and wearing woollen hats and scarfs to cover their faces. They stole US$150 after attacking a woman and her son

On the sixth count, the robbers went to Celebration Church along Mukonono Road in New Marimba at around 3am and stole cellphones, US$164 and a safe containing an undisclosed amount of cash.

The State alleges that on count seven, they went to Methodist Church in Section 6, Kambuzuma, and stole two cellphones and US$178.