Armed robbers hit shop getaway with US$20k 

Armed robbers hit shop getaway with US$20k 

Online Reporter 

SIX gun toting robbers stormed a shop and robbed three employees, getting away with US$20 000 and cellphones.

According to a post on X, Police said the armed robbers attacked the shop in Chiweshe just after midnight on Wednesday.

“Police in Chiweshe are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of robbery which occurred on 13/03/24 at around 0020 hours  at a wholesale shop at Rosa Business Centre.

“Six unknown suspects who were armed with a pistol attacked three shop employees before stealing US$20 000 cash and three cellphones. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.”

