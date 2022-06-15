Source: Armed robbers pounce on Chivi family, service station, get away with nearly US$2000 | Herald (Top Stories)

George Maponga in Masvingo

A gang of five unidentified armed robbers on Monday afternoon shot and seriously injured a businessman and his wife before pouncing on a Petrotrade service station at Chivi Growth point where they stole over US$1500 in cash at gunpoint.

The suspects had also robbed 3000 rands from Mr Jerifanos Tsikira, a prominent businessman at Shokoni business centre near Chivi Growth point, after shooting and injuring him and his wife to force the couple to surrender more cash.

Tsikira (69) was shot in the thigh while his wife Polite Tsikira (58) was hit in the right ankle after the suspects pounced on their home at around 1pm.

According to police Tsikira, who had initially only surrendered US$30 to the suspects, also surrendered further US$270 to the armed robbers after being shot in the thigh.

The suspects also robbed the couple of their cellphones and demanded keys for their Honda Fit vehicle that was parked at the home. They allegedly got into the vehicle and sped off towards Chivi Growth, leaving their victims with serious injuries.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said on arrival at the growth point, at around 2pm, the suspects allegedly drove the stolen Honda Fit to a Petrotrade service station pretending to be genuine customers.

A fuel attendant at the service station, Reason Chigaba (50) approached them thinking they wanted to refuel their car.

When Chigaba allegedly got closer, one of the five suspects pulled out a pistol and pointed at him demanding cash. The suspect allegedly force-marched Chigaba to the cash office while his accomplices remained in the car.

Chigaba’s two workmates, who were inside the office were ordered to lie on the floor by the suspect.

The unknown suspect proceeded to open an unlocked cash box and took US$1520. He also took a further US$130 and cellphones from Chigaba’s two workmates who were lying on the floor.

The suspects then fled from the growth point in their getaway vehicle.

A report was made at Chivi Police station who attended the two scenes.

Inspector Dhewa cautioned business people against keeping large sums of cash in their homes saying they risk losing their hard-earned money to criminals.