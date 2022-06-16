Source: Armed robbers pounce on service station | Herald (Crime)

Andrew Muvishi Mash East Correspondent

Two armed robbers yesterday robbed a Total service station in Macheke after they fired two warning shots in the air and ordered a fuel attendant, shopkeeper and security to lie down, police have confirmed.

Mashonaland East deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Misherk Denhere said the incident occurred at around 17pm.

He said the suspects fled the scene after committing the crime and the police have since launched a manhunt.

Assistant Inspector Denhere appealed to the members of the public to assist with information that could lead to the suspect’s arrest.

“We have received a report of a robbery involving two armed men, which occurred at Total service station in Macheke yesterday around 7pm,” said Ass Insp Denhere.

“The suspects approached the service station wearing surgical face masks and fired two warning shots into the air with an unknown rifle and ordered the fuel attendant, security guard and shopkeeper to lie down and they demanded money.

“It is reported that the fuel attendant surrendered US$450 and the shopkeeper eventually surrendered Z$300 and the robbers vanished from the scene.”

Combined value stolen is US$450 and Z$300 and nothing has been recovered.