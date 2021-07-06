Source: Armed robbers steal 50 tobacco bales | Herald (Africa)

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Four armed robbers recently intercepted a truck laden with 120 bales of tobacco destined for auction floors in Marondera and stole 50 of them before disappearing.

The incident occurred near Two Boy area in Village 17, Marondera.

Before robbing the truck, the assailants fired a shot directly at the truck driver and narrowly missed him, forcing him to stop the vehicle.

They pulled him out together with another passenger and handcuffed them before leaving the duo lying face down on the ground.

The victims later managed to call their farm manager who made a report to the police.

Mashonaland East Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi said a manhunt for the suspects had been launched.