Source: Artisanal miner killed daughter for ritual purposes | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

A 38-year-old artisanal miner has been arrested in Gokwe on allegations on killing his 14-month-old daughter for ritual purposes in order to boost his mining activities.

The suspect, Thomas Muzenda of Gokwe North, is alleged to have approached a self-styled traditional healer known as Dhumba, who told him to kill his daughter.

Muzenda reportedly used a knife to kill the child before burying the remains in a disused well at Zenda mining area.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“On August 2, 2023, Police in Gokwe arrested an artisanal miner, Thomas Muzenda aged 38 of Village 17 Mupukuta, Chireya Gokwe North, in connection with the callous murder of his daughter, Nenyasha Muzenda (one year two months), who had been reported missing.

“The suspect confessed to the police that he killed his daughter with a knife for ritual purposes to allegedly boost his mining activities after approaching a traditional healer only identified as Dhumba. Police have since recovered the remains of the victim from a disused well at Zenda Mining area, Gokwe North,” he said.

Meanwhile, police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of murder in which Clemence Mwale (30) died after being attacked by unknown suspects on August 3 along an unnamed road connecting Dzivarasekwa 2 and Dzivarasekwa Extension, Harare.

His body was taken to a local hospital mortuary for post mortem.