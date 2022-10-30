Source: AUDIO: Veld fires still a concern: EMA | Sunday News (local news)

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

The country is still registering significant losses to veld fires and statistics from the onset of the fire restriction period on 31 July 2020, show that the country has recorded over 7200 veld fire incidents.

This has resulted in the loss of 1.7 million hectares of land with a 64 percent increase from the same period last year.

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) highlighted that the agricultural, tourism and communications sector have been the most affected industries where a monetary value of over US$1.5 million has been lost.

They said unfortunately 18 lives have been lost during this period.

Zimbabwe is in the Savannah climatic belt characterised by dry and cold winters and hot and wet summers. The summer conditions before the onset of the rainy season are very favorable to outbreaks of veld fires hence the increased focus on veld fire prevention in the country to protect the environment, property and lives

EMA Environmental Education and Publicity Manager Mrs Amukela Sidange speaks on the just ended fire week.

