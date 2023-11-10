Source: Aunt in court for abusing minor | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Yeukai Karengezeka

Court Correspondent

A 33-year-old woman from Highfield in Harare today appeared in court for allegedly raping her 12-year-old niece.

The accused, who is facing aggravated indecent assault charges appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa.

The accused was was formally placed on remand and would return to court on December 20.

Prosecutor Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that sometime in September, and at around 8pm, the complainant was home when the accused person called him into her room.

The complainant complied and went into accused person’s room who locked the door when he entered.

She started fondling the minor and ended up instructing him to have sexual intercourse with him once with his consent but without protection.

After the act, the complainant left and went home where he did not disclose the matter to anyone.

The matter came to light after the complainant was taken to ZRP Machipisa by his father after he suspected that he had stolen US$20 from the house.

Upon being interrogated that is when the complainant revealed the sexual abuse to the police officers.

The complainant filed a report leading to the arrest of the accused person.