Source: Australia investments in Zim increase | The Herald (Local News)

Acting President, Dr Constantino Chiwenga welcomes outgoing Australian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Ms Bronte Moules, during a courtesy call at Munhumutapa Offices in Harare yesterday. – Picture: Edward Zvemisha

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

Australia’s diplomatic mission to Zimbabwe has, in the last five years, invested heavily in the area of trade and investment between the two countries in what becomes another example of re-engagement gains by the Second Republic.

The trust on economic collaboration between the two countries was revealed by outgoing Australia Ambassador to Zimbabwe Bronte Moules after paying a courtesy call on Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga.

Authorities will be encouraged to hear the sentiments from the outgoing diplomat especially as they come in the wake of previously frosty diplomatic ties between Zimbabwe and the West.

While Zimbabwe is still reeling from the effects of illegal economic sanctions, some western governments have taken note of President Mnangagwa’s drive to mend relations.

Ambassador Moules said in addition to a few Australian companies doing business in Zimbabwe, Canberra is of the view that there is scope of even more investment into Zimbabwe for the mutual benefit of both countries.

“I have just had the pleasure of calling on the Acting President, it was a courtesy farewell call as I will be completing my posting to Zimbabwe in a few days after nearly five years,” said Ambassador Moules.

“During my whole time here, the trade and investment agenda has been a big part of what we do as an embassy.

“We have some strong complementaries in our economies, particularly in the mining and agricultural sectors, where we both have strong interests.

“So, it is something we have seen having some companies investing already particularly in the mining sector, but there is potential for more and something that we do encourage,” she said.

“There is a lot of interest and in our discussions, certainly we have good discussions about how to make the business operating environment as enabling as possible.

“Zimbabwe’s potential is enormous in terms of resource development, but also the human capital is so strong,” said Ambassador Moules.

Some Australian companies’ interests in Zimbabwe include Invictus Energy Limited – an independent upstream oil and gas company focused on sub-Saharan Africa.

They are also operationalising the Zimbabwe Australia Business Council which is a non-political association of business people who are currently conducting business with Australian companies, or who wish to seek opportunities for trade.

Information obtained from the embassy website says, “the Council can help you find the people you need to provide you with advice on doing business in Zimbabwe or Australia . . .”