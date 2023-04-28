Source: Bambo stirs up derby | The Herald (Top Stories)

Moses Chunga

Eddie Chikamhi-Senior Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS legend Moses Chunga has challenged the DeMbare and CAPS United players to seize the stage and create lasting memories for themselves when the teams rekindle their rivalry in the Harare Derby at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The 57-year-old, who is among the several greats that have featured in the decades-old Harare Derby, believes the secret to an interesting game is goals, and has gone the extra mile to dangle a US$100 carrot for any player that scores a brace on Sunday.

“I feel excited about the upcoming match,” he told The Herald yesterday.

“But what has just struck me a bit in the last three or so days is that people out there are mainly talking about the Manchester City and Arsenal title run-in. It shouldn’t be like that in the week leading up to the derby.

“The Harare Derby is one of our major highlights of the football calendar and should be dominating the football narrative.

“Personally, I have got a huge feeling that this is going to be a very good game of football and as usual I will be rooting behind my team on Sunday.

“This derby has stood the test of time. Many things have been said about this game over the years. Of course we have continuously lost some of our best players to the diaspora, and it’s not as it used to be back then, but we can’t keep comparing different eras.

“I am urging the youngsters to prove us wrong. If anyone scores a brace in that game, I will give that player a US$100. It’s not much but it’s just my own way of trying to motivate these boys.

“The Derby is generally a platform to shine. So I am urging the players from both sides, especially in the midfield going forward, to take the risks and try those new things they have been practicing in training. They need to be creative.

“The derby will be more interesting if there are more goals scored. I have always said this, we need goals and entertaining football to make sure the fans regain the interest in our local game.”

The Dynamos legend wants the current crop of players to emulate the yesteryear greats who used to light up the stage especially in the big games.

He boasts of a landmark feat of scoring 46 goals in a season during the 1986 campaign, something which is yet to be matched by any player in post-independence Zimbabwe.

That impressive goal-scoring record, in the year that Chunga was also crowned the Soccer Star of the Year, was characterised by 10 double strikes and three hat-tricks.

The upcoming Harare Derby is expected to attract a good crowd at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday. The supporters from the two teams expected to engage in a combined road show as a way of drumming up numbers.

This also comes as Dynamos announced they secured a special travel package for their supporters after striking a deal with Zupco in their efforts to boost stadium attendance.

The special travel package, which is set to be officially unveiled next week, will have its trial run this Sunday ahead of the Derby with two buses deployed to Chitungwiza and another bus made available in Epworth.

The fans will be required to fork out $1 from their localities to the giant stadium and another US$1 back. The move is expected to lessen the financial burden on the supporters, who have been complaining about having to commute twice to reach the National Sports Stadium.

Chunga said spectators want to watch entertaining football.

“The fans can only respond to the performance on the pitch. If you give them good football, they will cheer you on and fill up the stadium every time you play.

“If you give them mediocrity, then don’t expect applause. So we need the teams to take their performances a gear up on Sunday,.

But DeMbare go into the game on the backdrop of divisions and restlessness among their supporters after a section of the Blue Army found the 2-3 defeat to Bulawayo Chiefs in their last game a bitter pill. This was their first defeat of the season and was preceded by identical goalless draws against Simba Bhora and Cranborne Bullets.

Makepekepe also drew against FC Platinum and Chicken Inn. “Fans should not put pressure on the coach or the team when the chips are down,” said Chunga. “That’s when they need to rise in the terraces and prop up the team. Of course they say ‘the supporters’ team’ does not lose games but I feel it’s not wise to put the team under unnecessary pressure.

“Give the team time, football is a process and you cannot win every game. The guys need motivation.”

While CAPS United have maintained the core of their squad from last season, most of the current crop of Dynamos players will be featuring in the derby for the first time.

With players like Tonderai Mateyaunga, Godknows Murwira and Devon Chafa, who have a wealth of experience on both sides of the divide, CAPS United look the stronger outfit.

“I think CAPS United have more experienced and tried players and their team has been together for longer compared to ours (Dynamos). But on the Derby stage that should not count.

“Derbies from long back used to be tense games, especially when it was your first. But with time it became more exciting. You would need to prepare yourself mentally and physically,” said Chunga.

“The teams back then had exciting players that you would always look forward to the game. But over the years most of our best talents have been moving to the foreign leagues and there is no proper system of development to fill in the gaps. So you would see that quality is being replaced by mediocrity most of the time.”