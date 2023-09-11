Source: Banket farmer loses car, cash | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A farmer in Banket was on Friday night robbed of his car, money and valuables by eight men.

According to police, Simon Tarusarira (39) was asleep in his house at subdivision 3 of Verblyden, Dunfale Farm near the farming town when the robbery happened.

The robbers forcibly got into the house using a hammer which they used to break down a wall.

“The accused persons gained entrance into the house where they demanded the keys to a white Isuzu king cab (reg number AFE 6783),” said provincial police spokesperson, Margaret Chitove.

Mr Tarisarira was hit on the forehead with a stick before the robbers turned to the wife, Pamela Tarusarira (32) and pointed a knife on the neck demanding her to surrender all valuables to them.

She then took US$470, a P36 i-tel cellphone with sim card number 0779 326 559 and a Minelab Gold Monster 1 000 detector.

The complainant filed a report at ZRP Banket and officers attended the scene.