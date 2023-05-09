Source: Banket teenagers burial today…almost two months after crash | The Herald (Top Stories)

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

Three of the five road accident victims who perished along the Harare-Chirundu road 4km out of Chinhoyi towards Banket two months ago will be buried today.

The five youths who were coming from a popular joint in Chinhoyi were involved in a head-on collision with a truck at around 10pm in March.

The three were burnt beyond recognition with Government providing free DNA tests to identify the remains.

The other two, whose remains could be positively identified by their relatives when the accident occured, where buried soon after the accident.

Families of the deceased teenagers lauded Government for the support. Local Government and Public Works Deputy Minister Marian Chombo said it was Government’s mandate to provide such support.

She challenged motorists to adhere to road regulations.