Source: BCC rakes in $455k in fines | Newsday (News)

BY SILAS NKALA

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) says it has raked in over $400 000 in fines levied for various environmental violations such as illegal sand extraction, gold panning, illegal grazing of domestic animals, and streambank cultivation, among other offences.

“During the routine patrols 55 tickets were issued for various offences, and 42 tickets have since been paid. A total sum of $232 455 was realised. A total of 13 tickets were still outstanding with a sum of $310 215,” read the latest council minutes.

“A total of 81 truckloads were recorded at two legal pit sand sites, and a total sum of $222 678 was realised.